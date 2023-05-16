Yankees vs. Blue Jays: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

After the New York Yankees took a drama-filled series opener on Monday night, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays look to bounce back on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, and will also air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on Sportsnet in the Blue Jays market. Domingo German (2-3, 4.00 ERA) will go for New York, while Toronto will send ace Kevin Gausman (2-3, 3.38) to the mound.

Just when it seemed like the Yankees were left for dead, six wins in their last eight games have them at 24-19 and out of last place in the cutthroat AL East. Aaron Judge’s return to the lineup — along with a scorching-hot Harrison Bader — has sparked a moribund offense that’s averaging 7.3 runs per game over the last eight contests (and covering for a starting rotation that desperately misses Luis Severino and Carlos Rodon). New York is simply trying to tread water until they can get back to something resembling full strength.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, have run a bit hot and cold — a four-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, then a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates, then two losses in Philly, then an impressive sweep at home of the Atlanta Braves, then a loss to the Yankees on Monday night. At 24-17, they’re currently third in the AL East and in search of some depth behind Gausman and Chris Bassitt in the rotation and the vaunted Guerrero/Bo Bichette duo atop the lineup.

Toronto checks in as a -180 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Yankees are +155 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Domingo German vs. Kevin Gausman

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -180, Yankees +155

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.