Yankees SP Domingo German suspended 10 games for use of a foreign substance

May 17 update — German has been suspended by MLB for 10 games and doesn’t plan to appeal.

10-game suspension and a fine for Germán. He’s not appealing. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 17, 2023

New York Yankees SP Domingo German was ejected from Tuesday’s game vs. the Toronto Blue Jays for using a foreign substance. German was tossed after three innings and here’s the video footage of umpires checking him out on the mound:

Yankees pitcher Domingo German getting his hands inspected by the umpires before getting tossed from the game pic.twitter.com/CEeeuFREcj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 17, 2023

You can see the umps checking on German’s hand for what appears to be something sticky. It was then decided that German had to go. This comes one day after the Blue Jays broadcast accused Aaron Judge of stealing signs on his HR late in Monday night’s 7-4 win. Judge had choice words for the accusation, creating a bit of controversy around this series. Now we have German caught in the act, which isn’t a great look.

Now, the Yankees have turned to Ian Hamilton in the fourth inning with a 2-0 lead, though Toronto is threatening, New York will have to dip into its bullpen more than initially thought after the German ejection. This could be a spot to take advantage of the Blue Jays trail and the odds (which still favor Toronto as of this writing).

To make matters worse, German is now suspended for the next 10 games. That will put the Yankees in a tough position, putting more strain on the bullpen and remaining starters. That leaves the Yankees down two starters. Luis Severino could be an option in a week or so. He’s in Double-A making a 60-pitch rehab start on Tuesday. If all goes well, he could be back in the rotation by the end of May or early June.