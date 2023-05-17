Yankees vs. Blue Jays: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

The New York Yankees are gunning for a crucial divisional sweep as they meet the Toronto Blue Jays in the final game of this three-game set. First pitch from Rogers Centre is set for 7:07 p.m. ET, and the game will be available on Sportsnet in the Blue Jays market and on Amazon Prime Video — not the YES Network — in the Yankees market. New York will send ace Gerrit Cole (5-0, 2.22 ERA) to the mound against red-hot Blue Jays righty Chris Bassitt (5-2, 3.49).

Left for dead as recently as a week or so ago, seven wins over their last nine games — including the first two in Toronto this week — have the Yankees back in the AL postseason picture. A previously dormant offense has woken up in a big way, with 65 runs over that span in large part due to the efforts of Aaron Judge and Harrison Bader. With Luis Severino set to return this week and Carlos Rodon hopefully not too far behind, New York still has time to make some noise in the AL East.

This marks the first home series that the Blue Jays have dropped all year long, as the Blue Jays continue to struggle with consistency. Toronto sits third in the division at 24-18, and while they’ve gotten star-level production from Bassitt, Kevin Gausman, Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (questionable with a knee injury tonight) and Jordan Romano, depth has been a concern so far.

This one is true pick ‘em at DraftKings Sportsbook, with both teams listed at -110. The run total is set at 7.5.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Chris Bassitt

First pitch: 7:07 p.m.

Yankees local broadcast: Amazon Prime Video

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription); Amazon Prime Video

Moneyline odds: Yankees -110, Blue Jays -110

To watch Wednesday’s Yankees-Blue Jays matchup in the Yankees market, you’ll need either a subscription to Amazon Prime or a subscription to Prime Video. An Amazon Prime subscription is available for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, while Prime Video is available as a standalone for $8.99 per month. Amazon will offer free Prime trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Prime Video website or using the Prime Video app.