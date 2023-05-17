 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the lineup on Wednesday against the Yankees?

The star first baseman left Tuesday night’s game with knee discomfort after fielding a bunt.

By Chris Landers
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates on base in front of Gleyber Torres of the New York Yankees as he hits an RBI double in the eighth inning of their MLB game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on May 15, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

All of Canada held its collective breath on Tuesday night as Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left the game against the New York Yankees early with knee discomfort. Guerrero himself expressed optimism about his status, but the team refused to issue any sort of prognosis before his MRI results came back.

That MRI seems to have gone about as well as could be expected, with no structural damage to Guerrero’s knee — although the first baseman won’t be in the lineup on Wednesday night:

Obviously Toronto will miss him in the middle of its lineup, but it has to be a relief that it doesn’t look as though Guerrero will require a trip to the IL. Hopefully it’s just a matter of letting the pain subside, and the MVP candidate will return at some point later this week.

