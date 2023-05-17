Is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the lineup on Wednesday against the Yankees?

All of Canada held its collective breath on Tuesday night as Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left the game against the New York Yankees early with knee discomfort. Guerrero himself expressed optimism about his status, but the team refused to issue any sort of prognosis before his MRI results came back.

That MRI seems to have gone about as well as could be expected, with no structural damage to Guerrero’s knee — although the first baseman won’t be in the lineup on Wednesday night:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said he got good news after MRI on his right knee. It’s just a day to day thing but he’s not playing today. He’ll see how he feels tomorrow #BlueJays — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) May 17, 2023

Obviously Toronto will miss him in the middle of its lineup, but it has to be a relief that it doesn’t look as though Guerrero will require a trip to the IL. Hopefully it’s just a matter of letting the pain subside, and the MVP candidate will return at some point later this week.