Diamondbacks SP Zac Gallen does best Randy Johnson impression at the expense of a bird [VIDEO]

Zac Gallen hits a bird with a curveball.

By Teddy Ricketson
Starting pitcher Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Chase Field on May 13, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher pulled off a feat virally held by former ace Randy Johnson. There is now footage of his hitting a bird with a pitch. Gallen was getting in a flat ground bullpen session and ended up connecting with a bird flying by with a curveball. The clip isn’t nearly as dramatic as Johnson’s iconic destruction of a bird that was in the wrong place at the wrong time while Johnson was throwing a fastball. The irony is that Johnson did it, while also a member of the Diamondbacks.

Gallen has taken over as the ace for Arizona. He is off to a hot start this season with a 6-1 record and a 2.35 ERA. Through 57.1 innings, Gallen has fanned 70 batters while only walking eight. He is a big reason why Arizona is off to its 25-19 record and second place standing in the NL West. Gallen is next scheduled to pitch on Friday, May 19, when the Dbacks take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road.

