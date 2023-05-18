Guardians vs. White Sox: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. Logan Allen (1-1, 3.43 ERA) will make his fifth career MLB start for Cleveland with last year’s AL Cy Young runner up Dylan Cease (2-2, 4.86 ERA) getting the start for Chicago.

The Guardians (19-23) took two of three against the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend, but they’ll need a win on Thursday afternoon to avoid getting swept by the White Sox. Cleveland enters play Thursday in third place in the AL Central, 3.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins at the top. Jose Ramirez is the team leader in OPS (.821) but is away from the team on the bereavement list following his grandmother’s death.

The White Sox (16-28) have won three of their last four games as they look to complete the sweep in this series. They scored a combined 15 runs over the last two nights but remain buried behind the Guardians in the divisional standings. Chicago is eight games out of first place about a month and a half into the season. Cease, sensational in 2022, had allowed 20 runs (19 earned) over three starts before last weekend’s outing, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Houston Astros.

Guardians vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Dylan Cease

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+

Moneyline odds: White Sox -140, Guardians +120

