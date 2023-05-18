Yankees vs. Blue Jays: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

The Toronto Blue Jays will be looking for a split of their four-game divisional set with the New York Yankees after eking out a dramatic walk-off win on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, and will also air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on Sportsnet in the Blue Jays market. Nestor Cortes (3-2, 5.53 ERA) will look to get back on track for New York, while the Jays send the mercurial Jose Berrios (3-3, 4.70) to the mound.

After being left for dead at the beginning of May, things have started to turn around for the Yankees, last night’s extra-innings loss notwithstanding. Aaron Judge’s return and Harrison Bader’s emergence have finally given some life to a moribund offense, and if Luis Severino can hit the ground running in his long-awaited return this weekend — and Cortes can recapture last year’s form — there’s still plenty of time for the Yankees to make noise in the American League.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, feel ike they’re treading water a bit, taking one step forward and then one step back. Toronto has as much star power as any team in baseball, but Vlad Guerrero Jr. (questionable with a knee injury tonight), Bo Bichette, Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt need some help around them if this team is going to make good on its preseason expectations.

The Blue Jays are the home favorites at -135 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while New York checks in as a +115 underdog. The run total is set at nine.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Nestor Cortes vs. Jose Berrios

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -135, Yankees +115

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.