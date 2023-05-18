Yankees add C Jose Trevino to 10-day IL with hamstring strain

The New York Yankees have gotten bit by the injury bug yet again as they are sending catcher Jose Trevino to the injured list with a hamstring strain. In a corresponding move, New York has called up Ben Rortvedt from the team’s Triple-A affiliate to join Kyle Higashioka as the team’s two healthy catchers.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:



•Placed C Jose Trevino on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

•Recalled C Ben Rortvedt (#38) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.



Additionally, RHP Tommy Kahnle commences a rehab… — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) May 18, 2023

Trevino is in his second season with the Yankees. He has played in 30 games this year and is hitting. 219. Trevino has two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI. He has a -0.1 WAR, so this time away from the field could give him a break to right the shop. While Trevino is a solid catcher behind the plate, his woes at the plate have secured him at the bottom of the New York batting order.

Higashioka isn’t faring much better. He has played in 20 games and is hitting .211 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI. Higashioka will likely get the first crack at being the starting catcher, with Rortvedt not appearing in the major leagues since 2021 with the Minnesota Twins. Through 39 career games, he is hitting .169 with one double, three home runs and seven RBI.