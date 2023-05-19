Orioles vs. Blue Jays: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario. Righty Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.67 ERA) will look to get back on track for Baltimore while the Jays hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi (5-0, 3.89).

After splitting a four-game set against the Los Angeles Angels, the O’s now find themselves just three games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East race. Granted, much of Baltimore’s hot start has been built on a rather soft opening schedule, but still: This is a deep, solid lineup full of tough outs, with a bullpen that seemingly uncovers a new lights-out option every week. If they can figure out a couple answers in the rotation — a Grayson Rodriguez leap, maybe? — this team can compete with anyone.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, enter at a somewhat disappointing 25-18, sitting in third place and seemingly unable to get out of their own way just as it looks like they’re about to go on a run. Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt have been as advertised, but they’ll need more help from the depth pieces around them if Toronto is going to go where it wants to go.

The Blue Jays check in as -145 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the O’s are +125 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.

Orioles vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Kyle Gibson vs. Yusei Kikuchi

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: N/A

Blue Jays local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -145, Orioles +125

To watch Friday’s Orioles-Blue Jays matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.