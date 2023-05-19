Mariners vs. Braves: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. It’ll be showdown between two impressive rookies on the mound, as Seattle sensation Bryce Miller (2-0, 0.47 ERA) faces off against Braves righty Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.94).

After a magical run to the postseason last year, the Mariners haven’t quite been able to get out of neutral thus far in 2023, entering play Friday fourth in the crowded AL West at 21-22. Injuries to Robbie Ray and Andres Munoz have taken their toll on the pitching staff, but behind Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Miller’s budding AL Rookie of the Year campaign, preventing runs isn’t Seattle’s problem — scoring them has been. Julio Rodriguez and Teoscar Hernandez are going to have to start making noise in the middle of the order if the team wants to make it two playoff appearances in a row.

The Braves, meanwhile, have had no such problems at the plate this year. Atlanta ranks fifth in runs scored and second in slugging percentage in all of baseball, as NL MVP frontrunner Ronald Acuna Jr. spearheads an attack that’s propelled the team to the top of the NL East. The back of the rotation is a major question mark after injuries to Max Fried and Kyle Wright, but if anyone has the depth to weather that kind of storm, it’s the Braves.

Atlanta enters as -140 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Mariners are +120 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Mariners vs. Braves

Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Bryce Elder

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: N/A

Braves local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Braves -140, Mariners +120

To watch Friday’s Mariners-Braves matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.