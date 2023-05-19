Yankees vs. Reds: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

After four games in Toronto, the New York Yankees now take their road trip south to Ohio for a weekend set against the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio, and will air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on Bally Sports Ohio in the Reds market. Righty Clarke Schmidt (1-4, 6.30 ERA) will go for New York, while Cincy counters with Ben Lively (1-1, 1.69) in his first start of the year.

The Yankees have fought back into the AL playoff picture after a swoon in late April and early May, in large part thanks to the heroics of Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole. New York is hoping that they can eke out enough wins to stay afloat until Luis Severino (set to make his season debut Sunday), Carlos Rodon, Giancarlo Stanton and other return.

The Reds have scrapped through the first part of this season, but it’s looking like another lost year in Cincinnati. The exciting young rotation that was thought to be the team’s core hasn’t quite materialized amid injuries to Nick Lodolo and the struggles of Hunter Greene and Graham Ashcraft, while an offense built largely of spare parts hasn’t been able to pick up the slack.

New York is a -155 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Cincy is a +135 underdog. The run total is set at 10.5.

Yankees vs. Reds

Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Ben Lively

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -155, Reds +135

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.