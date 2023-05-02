Blue Jays vs. Red Sox: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

TBS will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The TBS game will take place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, and will air on Sportsnet One in the Blue Jays market and NESN in the Red Sox market. Yusei Kikuchi (4-0, 3.00 ERA) will look to continue his strong form for Toronto, while Boston counters with righty Tanner Houck (3-0, 4.50).

A six-game winning streak vaulted the Jays into second place in the AL East, but Monday’s walk-off loss to open this series was their second straight late-inning heartbreaker. Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the resurgent Matt Chapman are carrying Toronto’s offense, but their outfield has been one of the weakest in baseball so far — while the pitching depth behind Kevin Gausman has been spotty due to early struggles from Alek Manoah and Chris Bassitt. The Jays have as much star power as any team in the league, but the production has been inconsistent thus far.

Boston’s win on Monday pulled them within 2.5 games of Toronto in the division at 16-14, which has to be considered a victory given all the injuries to the Red Sox’ rotation so far this season. Chris Sale and Corey Kluber have looked like shells of themselves, while Garrett Whitlock just went on the IL and Brayan Bello and James Paxton have both been slowed by injuries of their own. Breakouts from Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida have helped keep the Sox afloat for now.

Toronto enters as -130 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Red Sox are narrow +110 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.5.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Tanner Houck

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet One

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -130, Red Sox +110

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.