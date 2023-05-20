Yankees vs. Reds: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

The streaking New York Yankees bagged another win on Friday, taking the opener of their weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds. The two teams will meet again at Great American Ballpark on Saturday afternoon, with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game will will air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on Bally Sports Ohio in the Reds market. Jhony Brito (3-3, 5.20 ERA) will go for New York, while Cincy counters with struggling righty Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.26).(3-3, 5.20 ERA)

Left for dead at the beginning of May, New York has reeled off seven wins over their last 10 to regain third place in the AL East at 27-20. The offense is beginning to wake up after early injuries led to a prolonged slump, while the starting pitching has been just good enough to hand the baton to a strong bullpen — with Luis Severino and Giancarlo Stanton nearing a return, the Yankees may make noise in the AL after all.

It looks like another lost season in Cincinnati, as the young rotation trio of Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft have all experienced struggles this season — and a patchwork lineup hasn’t been able to pick up the slack. There are a boatload of ballyhooed prospects waiting in the wings, but they probably won’t arrive soon enough to salvage things for the 19-25 Reds.

The Yankees are currently -155 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Reds at +135. The run total is set for 10.5.

Yankees vs. Reds

Pitchers: Jhony Brito vs. Luke Weaver

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -155, Reds +135

If you aren't around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App.