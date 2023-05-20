Brewers vs. Rays: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FS1 will host Saturday’s matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays, with first pitch for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will air on Bally Sports Wisconsin in the Brewers market and Bally Sports Sun in the Rays market. Lefty Eric Lauer (4-4, 4.54 ERA) goes Milwaukee while Zach Eflin (5-1, 3.38) looks to continue his strong season for Tampa.

The Brewers still sit atop the NL Central despite Friday’s loss, although that has as much to do with the state of the division as it does Milwaukee’s play. Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta are elite atop the rotation, but the Brewers will have a hard time making a deep run unless they get more from Christian Yelich and a slumping offense.

Home cooking was the cure for what ailed the AL East-leading Rays, who have cooled off a bit in May after a historic April. Injuries have thinned out a once-fearsome rotation, but Tyler Glasnow is set to return while Shane McClanahan, Eflin and rookie Taj Bradley still give Tampa plenty of options — with among the league’s deepest lineups backing them up and two elite relievers in Jason Adam and Pete Fairbanks.

The Rays enter as -200 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Milwaukee is a +170 underdog. The run total is set at 8.5.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.