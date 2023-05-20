Dodgers vs. Cardinals: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 5.94 ERA) looks to turn a disappointing start around for L.A., while the Cardinals give the ball to veteran righty Miles Mikolas (2-1, 4.91).

For all the hand-wringing about the Dodgers taking a step back the season, L.A. has a stranglehold on the NL West at 29-17 after a win on Friday night. The rotation is in flux after the injury to Dustin May, but Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias are still a very strong 1-2, while the lineup looks a lot deeper now thanks to strong performances from youngsters James Outman and Miguel Vargas.

Left for dead after a dreadful start on both offense and defense, winning seven out of 10 has the Cardinals almost out of the cellar in the NL Central. The rotation remains a huge question mark — although Jack Flaherty’s recent great start bodes well — but a lineup thought of as among the league’s deepest at the start of the year has finally started to hit like it.a lineup thought of as among the league

This one is a true pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with both teams checking in at -110. The run total is set at 9.5.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard vs. Miles Mikolas

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: N/A

Cardinals local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -110, Cardinals -110

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.