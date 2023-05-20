Mariners vs. Braves: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta. The Mariners will send ace Logan Gilbert (1-2, 3.91 ERA) to the mound, while the Braves will open with reliever Jesse Chavez in what’s setting up to be a bullpen day amid rotation injuries.

With the best run differential in the NL, the Braves have looked every bit like World Series favorites so far this season. If there’s any team with enough depth and pitching development ability to overcome injuries to Max Fried and Kyle Wright, it’s Atlanta, while MVP frontrunner Ronald Acuna Jr. spearheads arguably the deepest lineup in baseball.

It’s been an up-and-down year for Seattle after last year’s magical postseason run, with solid pitching from Gilbert, George Kirby and rookie phenom Bryce Miller but a disappointing offense. Julio Rodriguez and Co. have started to show signs of life recently, while Jarred Kelenic is back from the dead, and the AL West looks like it’s still anyone’s division for the taking.

The Braves enter as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Seattle is a narrow +115 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

Mariners vs. Braves

Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Jesse Chavez

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Braves -135, Mariners +115

