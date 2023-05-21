Guardians vs. Mets: How to watch, live stream Sunday’s game

ESPN will host Sunday night’s matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Mets, with first pitch of game two of their doubleheader set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field in Queens, New York. It’ll be a showdown between Cy Young winners on the mound, with Shane Bieber (3-2, 3.20 ERA) going for Cleveland while Justin Verlander (1-2, 4.76) gets the ball for the Mets.

After a surprise division title and 92-win season last year, it’s been a bumpy start to 2023 for the Guardians. The rotation has been as sturdy as ever, even with injuries to Triston McKenzie and Aaron Civale, but an offense that manufactured just enough last season is now among the worst in baseball. Combine that with an uncharacteristic year for Emmanuel Clase at the back end of the bullpen, and Cleveland’s already-thin margin for error has evaporated into a 20-24 record thus far.

Just as all of Queens was ready to hit the panic button, the Mets have ripped off three dramatic wins in a row to get back to .500. Just as importantly, the moribund New York offense has woken up with back-to-back big games. Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer look to be rounding into form, while Carlos Carrasco is finally back healthy, so if the Mets’ lineup can start performing to its payroll this team can still make a run at the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

New York enters as a -145 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Guardians a +125 underdog. The run total is set at 8.

Guardians vs. Mets

Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Justin Verlander

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Mets -145, Guardians +125

