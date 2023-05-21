Dodgers calling up top pitching prospect Bobby Miller, will start Tuesday vs. Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up their top pitching prospect Bobby Miller. They are planning to start the rookie against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. The right-hander was drafted with the 29th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. He is known for a plus-fastball and can hit triple digits. Miller is ranked as the No. 19 overall prospect at MLB.com and the Dodgers’ overall No. 2 prospect.

Dodgers are calling up top prospect RHP Bobby Miller, sources tell @BallySports and @Stadium. Miller is @MLBPipeline’s No. 19 prospect and will make his debut Tuesday night in Atlanta vs. Spencer Strider. — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) May 21, 2023

Miller has spent the 2023 season with the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City. He has struggled this season, amassing a 1-1 record with a 5.65 ERA in just 14.1 innings. Despite giving up 13 runs in that span, only nine have been earned. He has struck out 12 batters while walking six.

The Dodgers are struggling to field a healthy rotation. Both Julio Urias and Dustin May have been added to the 15-day IL in the last week, meaning with a solid outing, Miller could etch himself into a starting spot in the rotation.