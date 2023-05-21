Aaron Boone ejected in first inning for arguing overturned call [VIDEO]

The clock hadn’t even struck noon yet on the East Coast and Aaron Boone’s day was already done. The New York Yankees manager was tossed in the first inning of his team’s game against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday after getting into it with the umpires over an overturned call:

Aaron Boone has been tossed. Third ejection of the season. pic.twitter.com/uFBbap4RHO — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) May 21, 2023

In Boone’s defense, it seemed like he had a point. With two outs and Jonathan India on first, Cincy first baseman Spencer Steer hit fly ball down the right field line that was initially ruled foul. The Reds challenged the call, and upon review the replay crew correctly determined that the ball was actually fair. Then came the controversy: Rather than putting Steer on second and India on third, the umpires allowed India to score, ruling that he would’ve made it home safely if the play had been properly called in real time.

Boone, understandably, wasn’t wild about the umps using their judgment to retroactively award the opposing team a run, and he got his money’s worth before finally getting tossed. Bench coach Carlos Mendoza assumed managerial duties, while New York starter Luis Severino was able to get out of the inning without any further damage.

It’s the second ejection of the season for the Yankees skipper, who was also given the heave-ho against the Cleveland Guardians back in April. Ironically, that one also came after a review-related controversy, when umpires gave Terry Francona too much time (in Boone’s view) to challenge a play between innings. Boone has come under plenty of criticism amid New York’s rocky start this year, but he’s got his team trending in the right now, with five wins in their last six entering play on Sunday.