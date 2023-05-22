Giants vs. Twins: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FS1 will host Monday’s matchup between the San Francisco Giants and Minnesota Twins, with first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Target Field in Minneapolis and will air on NBC Sports Bay Area in the Giants market and Bally Sports North in the Twins market. San Francisco will go with opener John Brebbia (2-0, 4.26 ERA) in what should be a bullpen day while Minnesota counters with starter Bailey Ober (3-0, 1.78 ERA).

The prospect of a bullpen game doesn’t bode well for the Giants, who have slumped to a 22-24 record so far this year in large part thanks to the third-worst reliever ERA in baseball. The starters haven’t been too much better outside of Logan Webb and Alex Cobb, while an offense lacking in star power hasn’t quite been able to pick up the slack.

The Twins enter tonight atop the AL Central, although given their 25-22 record that has more to do with the state of the division than anything else. Minnesota has pitching in spades, with Pablo Lopez, Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan and the surprising Ober forming possibly the best top four of any rotation in the league. The lineup has started showing signs of life recently, with Joey Gallo raking and former top prospect Alex Kirilloff looking like he might finally live up to his pedigree, and if the bats get going, look out.

Minnesota is a -150 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while San Francisco checks in as +130 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

Giants vs. Twins

Pitchers: John Brebbia vs. Bailey Ober

First pitch: 7:40 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Twins -150, Giants +130

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.