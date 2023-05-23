Red Sox vs. Angels: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Angel Stadium in Los Angeles, California, and will also air on NESN in the Red Sox market and on Bally Sports West in the Angels market. Youngster Brayan Bello (3-1, 4.45 ERA) will go for Boston, while struggling righty Griffin Canning gets the ball for L.A. (2-2, 6.14).

It’s tough sledding in the AL East right now, as Boston finds itself a game out of last place despite a 26-22 record. The Red Sox’ rotation is rounding into form, with James Paxton impressive in his first two starts, Bello finding his footing in the Majors and Garrett Whitlock set to return soon, but this is still a relatively thin roster that may not have the depth for the long haul.

The Angels are roughly in the same boat, treading water at 25-23 but still well behind the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros in the AL West. L.A. still can’t find many rotation answers behind Shohei Ohtani and Patrick Sandoval, or in the lineup behind Ohtani and Mike Trout. Same as it ever was.

The Red Sox enter as slight -115 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Angels listed at -105. The run total is set at 9.5.

Red Sox vs. Angels

Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Griffin Canning

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -115, Angels -105

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.