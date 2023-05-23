Dodgers vs. Braves: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

TBS will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The TBS game will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta and will air on SportsNet LA in the Dodgers market and Bally Sports South in the Braves market. L.A. will send Bobby Miller (their top-ranked pitching prospect, per MLB pipeline) to the mound in his Major League debut, where he’ll go against NL Cy Young contender Spencer Strider (4-1, 2.96 ERA).

The Dodgers just keep finding ways to win, despite yet another blow (this time a hamstring injury to Julio Urias) to their beleaguered starting rotation. Freddie Freeman delivered the game-winning homer last night, and after a slow start L.A.’s top of the order has been instrumental in keeping the team atop the NL West — along with a back-end of the bullpen that’s been rounding into form recently. With Urias and Michael Grove set to return soon — and young arms like Miller and Gavin Stone waiting in the wings — Los Angeles is once again the team to beat out west.

Atlanta has also looked like a World Series contender so far this season despite their own injury issues in the rotation. Max Fried and Kyle Wright will be out for a while, but the Braves’ offense is clicking on all cylinders and keeping the team on top of the NL East. With Strider, Charlie Morton and Bryce Elder still around, Atlanta should have more than enough pitching to once again make noise in October.

The Braves are -200 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Dodgers are +170 underdogs. The total is set at 8.

Dodgers vs. Braves

Pitchers: Bobby Miller vs. Spencer Strider

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

TEAM local broadcast: SportsNet LA

TEAM local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

Moneyline odds: Braves -200, Dodgers +170

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.