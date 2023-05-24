Orioles vs. Yankees: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

After the New York Yankees rallied for a walk-off win in extras last night, the Baltimore Orioles will look to strike back in game two of this big AL East set. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET, and the game will be available on MASN in the Orioles market and on Amazon Prime Video — not the YES Network — in the Yankees market. Tyler Wells (3-1, 2.94 ERA) will look to continue his strong start for Baltimore, while Nestor Cortes (4-2, 5.21) goes for New York.

Last night’s heartbreaker was just Baltimore’s second loss in its last seven games, as the team sits at 31-17 and just two games in the loss column behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. The O’s don’t have a ton of depth in the starting rotation, but they’ve gotten just enough from guys like Wells, Kyle Gibson and Kyle Bradish to supplement a deep lineup and arguably the best bullpen in baseball.

Left for dead a few weeks ago, the Yankees have MLB’s best record in the month of May and are getting healthier and healthier by the day. New York also boasts a lights-out bullpen, and if Luis Severino (just back from the IL) and Cortes find their past form, this team will have more than enough pitching to support Aaron Judge and an offense that’s still a bit thin.

The Yankees are -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the O’s check in as +115 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

Orioles vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Tyler Wells vs. Nestor Cortes

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Yankees local broadcast: Amazon Prime Video

Live stream: Prime video

Moneyline odds: Yankees -135, Orioles +115

To watch Wednesday’s Orioles-Yankees matchup in the New York market, you’ll need either a subscription to Amazon Prime or a subscription to Prime Video. An Amazon Prime subscription is available for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, while Prime Video is available as a standalone for $8.99 per month. Amazon will offer free Prime trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Prime Video website or using the Prime Video app.