Orioles vs. Yankees: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees are set to meet one more time as they wrap up a crucial AL East series in the Bronx. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will air on MASN in the Orioles market and on the YES Network in the Yankees market. Righty Kyle Gibson (5-3, 4.27 ERA) will get the ball for Baltimore, while New York counters with Clarke Schmidt (2-4, 6.00).

This brief stumble in the Bronx aside, Baltimore has looked the part of a legit contender so far this season, breathing down the neck of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. The O’s don’t have a ton of depth in the starting rotation, but they’ve gotten just enough from guys like Gibson, Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish to supplement a deep lineup and arguably the best bullpen in baseball.

Left for dead a few weeks ago, the Yankees have MLB’s best record in the month of May and are getting healthier and healthier by the day. New York also boasts a lights-out bullpen, and if Luis Severino (just back from the IL) and Cortes find their past form, this team will have more than enough pitching to support Aaron Judge and an offense that’s still a bit thin.

New York enters as a -125 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the O’s are listed as narrow +105 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.

Pitchers: Kyle Gibson vs. Clarke Schmidt

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -125, Orioles +105

