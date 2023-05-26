White Sox vs. Tigers: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. Lance Lynn (3-5, 6.28 ERA) will look to keep his recent momentum going on the mound for Chicago, while the Tigers counter with lefty Joey Wentz (1-4, 7.45).

After a brutal start to the 2023 season that had many in and around the team talking about a full-scale rebuild, Chicago has slowly but surely righted the ship. With seven wins in their last 10 games, they’ve climbed back to 21-31 and within shouting distance in a weak AL Central. Lynn has been a big reason for the resurgence, as the righty has notched consecutive quality starts after a dismal first month. If he and Michael Kopech can maintain this form for the rest of the year — and Tim Anderson, Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert can play up to their All-Star billing — this team can push the Twins for the division crown.

Detroit has been one of the pleasant surprises of this young season, entering Friday in second place at 23-25 — although their -44 run differential suggests that much of that has been luck. The Tigers have a solid pitching nucleus with Eduardo Rodriguez, Michael Lorenzen, Alex Faedo and closer Alex Lange, but this is among the worst offenses in the whole league, with just one regular (Riley Greene) posting an above-average OPS so far.

The White Sox check in as -145 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Tigers are +125 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

White Sox vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Lance Lynn vs. Joey Wentz

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: N/A

Tigers local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: White Sox -145, Tigers +125

To watch Friday’s White Sox-Tigers matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.