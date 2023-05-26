Padres vs. Yankees: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the San Diego Padres and the New York Yankees with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. The Friars will send ace Jos Musgrove (1-2, 6.75 ERA) to the mound, while New York turns to rookie Randy Vasquez for his first career MLB start in lieu of the suspended Domingo German.

It’s been a very sluggish start for this star-studded San Diego team, as they enter play on Friday mired in fourth in the NL West at 23-27. Musgrove and Blake Snell haven’t pitched nearly up to their potential, while a top-heavy offense that needs Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts to play like All-Stars hasn’t gotten that sort of production so far.

New York dropped the final two games of its three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles, but it’s still been a successful May for the Bombers, who’ve climbed back into third place in the AL East at 30-22. The Yankee offense still has plenty of question marks beyond Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, but one of the best bullpens in all of baseball has held down the fort and helped eke out plenty of close games amid Nestor Cortes’ struggles and injuries to Luis Severino and Carlos Rodon.

The Padres are listed at -115 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Yankees check in at -105. The run total is set at 9.5.

Padres vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Joe Musgrove vs. Randy Vasquez

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: N/A

Yankees local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Padres -115, Yankees -105

To watch Friday’s Padres-Yankees matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.