Padres vs. Yankees: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Saturday’s matchup between the San Diego Padres and the New York Yankees with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and will also air on Bally Sports San Diego in the Padres market and on the YES Network in the Yankees market. Michael Wacha (5-1, 3.58 ERA) will look to continue his strong form for the Friars, while New York sends Luis Severino (0-0, 1.93) to the mound for just his second start of the season after returning from a shoulder injury.

It’s been a very sluggish start for this star-studded San Diego team, as they enter play on Saturday mired in fourth in the NL West. Wacha has been a rare bright spot in what was thought to be a star-studded rotation, as Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell haven’t pitched nearly up to their potential. The story is largely the same at the plate, where a lineup that needs Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts to play like All-Stars hasn’t gotten that sort of production so far.

New York has slowed a bit this week, but it’s still been a successful May for the Bombers, who’ve climbed back into third place in the AL East and squarely into the Wild Card hunt. The Yankee offense still has plenty of question marks beyond Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, but one of the best bullpens in all of baseball has held down the fort and Severino’s return from injury should bolster a rotation in desperate need of more depth.

The Yankees enter as -150 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Padres are +130 underdogs

Padres vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Luis Severino

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -150, Padres +130

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.