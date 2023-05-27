Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Chase Field in Phoenix. The pitching matchup features two righties making their returns from the injured list, as Garrett Whitlock (1-2, 6.19 ERA) goes for the Red Sox against Arizona righty Zach Davies (0-0, 5.79).

A surprisingly plucky start for Boston has hit a bit of a snag in May, with two different four-game losing streaks this month dropping them back to fourth in the AL East. Masataka Yoshida looks like a bonafide star to pair with Rafael Devers in the heart of the order, but many of the overachieving role players driving Boston’s offensive surge have fallen back to Earth a bit — while the rotation still has as many questions as ever despite Chris Sale’s recent uptick. If all those questions are answered in the affirmative — and with Sale, Whitlock, James Paxton and Brayan Bello, it’s certainly possible — this team could make a Wild Card run, but that’s a lot of “ifs”.

The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, have been among the more pleasant surprises in the baseball, sitting second in the NL West and right in the thick of the Wild Card chase. Corbin Carroll has looked every bit like the young star he was billed as, while guys like Geraldo Perdomo, Pavin Smith, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Emmanuel Rivera are enjoying breakout years at the dish. Combine that with Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly atop the rotation and a surprisingly strong bullpen, and you get a team that looks an awful lot like a postseason contender — although they could be in for some offensive regression soon.

Boston is a -135 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Arizona checks in at +115. The run total is set at 9.5.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks

Pitchers: Garrett Whitlock vs. Zach Davies

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: N/A

Diamondbacks local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -135, Diamondbacks +115

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.