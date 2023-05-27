Reds vs. Cubs: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the friendly confines of Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. Rookie Brandon Williamson (0-0, 3.60 ERA) will make the third start of his young career for Cincy, while struggling righty Jameson Taillon (0-3, 8.10) looks to get back on track for the Cubs.

It’s looking like another lost season for the Reds, as Cincinnati enters play in dead last in the NL Central. The team’s much-ballyhooed core of young pitching hasn’t quite panned out so far, with Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft beset by both injuries and poor performance, while the only the team’s total lack of investment in its lineup has shown up on the field. If there’s a silver lining here, it’s that a youth movement is already underway, with top prospect Matt McLain looking like a keeper at shortstop and plenty of help on the way from Triple-A.

A hot start for the Cubs has fizzled out during a disastrous May in which the team’s gone 9-14. Chicago currently sits third in the crowded NL Central, with their resurgent rivals the St. Louis Cardinals breathing down their necks, and unless some pitching help can emerge behind Justin Steele and Drew Smyly — or really anywhere in the bullpen — the North Siders don’t look to have the horses to keep up over the long haul.

Chicago enters as a -170 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Reds are +145 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

Reds vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Brandon Williamson vs. Jameson Taillon

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Reds local broadcast: N/A

Cubs local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Cubs -170, Reds +145

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.