Cardinals vs. Guardians: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s interleague matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Guardians, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Erstwhile ace Jack Flaherty (3-4, 5.29 ERA) will go for the Cards while Cleveland gives the ball to top prospect Tanner Bibee (1-1, 3.18) in the sixth start of his young career.

St. Louis dug itself quite a hole with a brutal April, but the Cardinals have found their stride in May — in large part thanks to an offense that’s finally started living up to its billing. Nolan Arenado and Co. are swinging the bats well lately, and while the rotation still has plenty of question marks — Flaherty foremost among them — the addition of top prospect Matthew Liberatore into the rotation plus Miles Mikolas’ resurgence could be enough for the Cardinals to make a run in the wide-open NL Central.

It’s been a disappointing start for Cleveland after they came within one win of the ALCS last season, and the lineup shoulders most of the blame for putting the team in third place in the weak AL Central. The Guardians have remained a reliable pitching factory even with injuries to Triston McKenzie and Aaron Civale, with Bibee just the latest touted righty to immediately produce in the Majors, but Cleveland will need someone — namely Josh Bell and Josh Naylor — to give Jose Ramirez some help at the plate if they hope to contend.

This is nearly as pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Guardians checking in at -115 and St. Louis at -105. The run total is set at 8.5.

Cardinals vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Tanner Bibee

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: N/A

Guardians local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Guardians -115, Cardinals -105

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.