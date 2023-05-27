Phillies vs. Braves: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FS1 will host Saturday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, and will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia in the Phillies market and Bally Sports Southeast in the Braves market. It’ll be a matchup of righty aces on the mound, as Zack Wheeler (3-4, 4.11 ERA) looks to shake off an uncharacteristically slow start for the Phils while the Braves start veteran Charlie Morton (5-4, 3.61).

It’s been a disappointing couple of months for Philly, as the reigning NL champs sit fourth in the NL East entering play on Saturday. Trea Turner has yet to get on track for his new team after signing a massive deal over the winter, while poor performances from Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler have left the rotation searching for answers themselves.

Atlanta, on the other hand, has had no such troubles despite injuries hitting their starting pitching hard. The Braves boast arguably the deepest lineup in the National League, while their pitching factory continues to churn out productive young arms — most recently rookie sensation Bryce Elder. If Max Fried and Kyle Wright can eventually come back and contribute, this team doesn’t have a whole lot of weaknesses.

The Braves enter as -130 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Philly a narrow +110 underdog. The run total is set at 8.5.

Phillies vs. Braves

Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Charlie Morton

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Braves -130, Phillies +110

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.