Padres vs. Yankees: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

The San Diego Padres and New York Yankees get set to square off in the final game of this three-game interleague set, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York and will air on Bally Sports San Diego in the Padres market and on the YES Network in the Padres market. It’ll be a battle of aces on the hill, as Yu Darvish (3-3, 3.67 ERA) gets the ball for the Friars while Gerrit Cole looks to get back on track for New York (5-0, 2.53).

It’s been a very sluggish start for this star-studded San Diego team, as they enter play on Saturday mired in fourth in the NL West. Wacha has been a rare bright spot in what was thought to be a star-studded rotation, as Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell haven’t pitched nearly up to their potential. The story is largely the same at the plate, where a lineup that needs Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts to play like All-Stars hasn’t gotten that sort of production so far.

New York has slowed a bit this week, but it’s still been a successful May for the Bombers, who’ve climbed back into third place in the AL East and squarely into the Wild Card hunt. The Yankee offense still has plenty of question marks beyond Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, but one of the best bullpens in all of baseball has helped hold down the fort — if Cole can find his Cy Young form again after a few less-than-stellar starts and Luis Severino and Carlos Rodon can get and stay healthy, this team can still make plenty of noise.

The Yankees enter as -145 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Padres are +125 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

Padres vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Gerrit Cole

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -145, Padres +125

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.