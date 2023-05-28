Phillies vs. Braves: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. It’ll be a bit of a lopsided matchup on the mound, as recently acquired journeyman Dylan Covey (0-0, 3.00 ERA) will make a spot start for the Phils against Braves ace Spencer Strider (4-2, 2.97).

It’s been a disappointing couple of months for Philly, as the reigning NL champs sit fourth in the NL East entering play on Sunday. Trea Turner has yet to get on track for his new team after signing a massive deal over the winter, while poor performances from Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler have left the rotation searching for answers — it’ll be Covey’s turn to see if he can stick as the Phils’ fifth starter.

Atlanta, on the other hand, has managed to weather the storm despite injuries hitting their starting pitching hard. The Braves boast arguably the deepest lineup in the National League, while their pitching factory continues to churn out productive young arms — most recently rookie sensation Bryce Elder. If they can stay afloat atop the NL East until Max Fried and Kyle Wright can eventually come back and contribute, this team won’t have a whole lot of weaknesses.

Atlanta enters as the heavy -255 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Phillies are +215 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Phillies vs. Braves

Pitchers: Dylan Covey vs. Spencer Strider

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

TEAM local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Braves -255, Phillies +215

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.