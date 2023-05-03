 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Logan Webb on Giants’ Mexico trip: ‘Three quarters of our clubhouse has the shits’

“It’ll be good to get back home,” the San Francisco ace told reporters after the final game of the Giants’ five-game road trip to Mexico City and Houston.

By Chris Landers
Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants sits in the dugout during their game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on April 27, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

As any international traveler can tell you, there are certain risks one incurs when one goes abroad. Always keep your passport in a safe place. Make sure you tell a friend or loved one where you’re going. And, sometimes, it’s best not to drink the water.

It seems like the San Francisco Giants learned that the hard way during their recent two-game series against the San Diego Padres in Mexico City, at least if starter Logan Webb is to be believed:

Of course, we’re not positive that the virus apparently running through San Fran’s clubhouse is a direct result of whatever it is they got up to during a weekend in Mexico, we’re just saying: Occam’s razor. Thankfully for the Giants, Webb helped end their five-game road trip on a high note — pitching 7.2 innings of two-run ball in a win over the Houston Astros Wednesday afternoon — and now the team will head home for some rest and, presumably, lots of fluids.

