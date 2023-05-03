Logan Webb on Giants’ Mexico trip: ‘Three quarters of our clubhouse has the shits’

As any international traveler can tell you, there are certain risks one incurs when one goes abroad. Always keep your passport in a safe place. Make sure you tell a friend or loved one where you’re going. And, sometimes, it’s best not to drink the water.

It seems like the San Francisco Giants learned that the hard way during their recent two-game series against the San Diego Padres in Mexico City, at least if starter Logan Webb is to be believed:

Logan Webb: “The whole trip has been a grind. It’s been a mental grind and a physical grind. Three quarters of our clubhouse has the shits. It’ll be good to get back home. Hopefully the shits go away.” — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) May 3, 2023

Of course, we’re not positive that the virus apparently running through San Fran’s clubhouse is a direct result of whatever it is they got up to during a weekend in Mexico, we’re just saying: Occam’s razor. Thankfully for the Giants, Webb helped end their five-game road trip on a high note — pitching 7.2 innings of two-run ball in a win over the Houston Astros Wednesday afternoon — and now the team will head home for some rest and, presumably, lots of fluids.