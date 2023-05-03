Guardians vs. Yankees: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

After a split in the first two games of their three-game set in the Bronx, the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees square off in the rubber match on Wednesday night. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET, and the game will be available on Bally Sports Great Lakes in the Guardians market and on Amazon Prime Video — not the YES Network — in the Yankees market. Cleveland will send ace Shane Bieber (2-1, 3.11 ERA) to the mound, while New York counters with righty Clarke Schmidt (0-3, 6.84).

After a run to the ALDS last year, the Guardians have struggled a bit over the first month of 2023, currently sitting at 14-16 and second in a weak AL Central. As always, this is a team built around making contact, playing defense and manufacturing great young starting pitchers, but the results this time around have been spottier. The offense has been sluggish thanks to slow starts from Josh Bell, Josh Naylor, Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario (really anyone not named Jose Ramirez), while injuries to Triston McKenzie and Aaron Civale have put stress on the usually solid rotation.

New York is having plenty of problems of its own right, sitting last in the AL East at 16-15 after going 4-8 over their last 12 games. Injuries are the primary culprit, as an already-thin offense has been anemic without Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge and the rotation is still searching for answers without Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas.

Cleveland is a -130 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Yankees check in as a narrow +110 underdogs. The run total is set at 7.5.

Guardians vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Clarke Schmidt

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Yankees local broadcast: Amazon Prime Video

Live stream: MLB.tv; Amazon Prime Video

Moneyline odds: Yankees -135, Angels +115

To watch Wednesday’s Guardians-Yankees matchup in the Yankees market, you’ll need either a subscription to Amazon Prime or a subscription to Prime Video. An Amazon Prime subscription is available for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, while Prime Video is available as a standalone for $8.99 per month. Amazon will offer free Prime trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Prime Video website or using the Prime Video app.