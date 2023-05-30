Phillies vs. Mets: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

TBS will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The TBS game will take place at the Citi Field in Queens, New York, and will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia in the Phillies market and SNY in the Mets market. Lefty Ranger Suarez (0-1, 9.82 ERA) gets the ball for the Phils, while electric righty Kodai Senga (4-3, 3.94) goes for New York.

Philly managed a road split against the division-leading Atlanta Braves over the weekend, but it’s still been a disappointing start for the defending NL champs, who enter Tuesday in fourth in the East at 25-28. The offense has managed to stay afloat well enough, ranking in the top half of the league in most major categories despite brutal starts from Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber, early injuries to Rhys Hoskins and Darick Hall and spending the first six weeks of the year without Bryce Harper. The pitching, however, has been a disaster, with a slumping Aaron Nola and nothing but question marks in the back end of the rotation. Philly’s starters have combined to post a 5.02 ERA this year, 24th in baseball, and that will have to improve if this team wants to make a run at another pennant.

It continues to be one step forward, one step back for the Mets. Just when you think they’re building some momentum, with a sweep of the Cleveland Guardians and taking two of three from the Tampa Bay Rays, they go and drop two series in a row against the Chicago Cubs and lowly Colorado Rockies. The highly-touted lineup has been maddening to try and predict, with Pete Alonso and top rookie Francisco Alvarez continuing to launch bombs but not much reliability outside of that. Max Scherzer is starting to turn things around on the mound, but Justin Verlander continues to struggle, and this team doesn’t have the depth to absorb its stars underperforming.

New York enters as the -135 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Phillies are +115 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Phillies vs. Mets

Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Kodai Senga

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

Moneyline odds: Mets -135, Phillies +115

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.