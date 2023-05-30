Yankees vs. Mariners: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners, with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, and will also air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on Root Sports Northwest in the Mariners market. Nestor Cortes (4-2, 5.30 ERA) will look to shake his late-inning struggles for New York, while Seattle sends ace Logan Gilbert (3-2, 3.60) to the mound.

The Yankees made it three wins in a row with a 10-4 victory in the series opener last night, moving to 33-23 overall (but still just third in the rugged AL East). The offense is still prone to droughts, but Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo have been doing more than their fair share, while Luis Severino’s return to the rotation now gives New York four solid options alongside Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Domingo German. With Giancarlo Stanton and Carlos Rodon’s returns on the horizon — and a bullpen that might be baseball’s best — this is a dangerous team if they can put it all together.

Seattle had been on a streak of its own, winning six of seven prior to Monday’s loss. Julio Rodriguez has snapped out of his cold start in a big way, with six straight multi-hit games including three homers in his last four contests. With Gilbert, Luis Castillo, George Kirby and Bryce Miller anchoring the rotation — plus closer Andres Munoz nearing his return from a shoulder injury — the Mariners won’t need a ton from their offense to contend in the AL West.

Seattle enters as -140 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while New York is a +120 underdog. The run total is set at 7.

Yankees vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Nestor Cortes vs. Logan Gilbert

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Mariners -140, Yankees +120

