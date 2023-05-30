When will Cedric Mullins return to Orioles lineup this season?

The Baltimore Orioles’ hot start has hit a bit of a snag, as offensive catalyst Cedric Mullins was forced to leave the team’s Memorial Day game against the Cleveland Guardians early with an apparent lower-body injury. Brandon Hyde expressed immediate fear afterwards that his center fielder would need an IL stint, and sure enough, it appears Mullins will be on the shelf for at least a little while.

Cedric Mullins injury update

May 30 — The O’s put Mullins on the 10-day IL on Tuesday afternoon with what’s being called a right groin strain.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/UuBLPsceFI — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 30, 2023

In a corresponding move, the team has signed former New York Yankees pariah Aaron Hicks to a Major League contract. Mullins suffered the injury in the bottom of the eighth inning on Monday, when he pulled up lame just before reaching first base. There’s no word yet on the severity of the strain, but even if it’s relatively mild, it’s safe to assume that Mullins will be on the shelf for at least a couple of weeks.