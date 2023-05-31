Yankees vs. Mariners: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

After busting out the bats in a big way in the first tow games of this three-game set, the New York Yankees will go for a sweep of the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, and the game will air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on Root Sports Northwest in the Mariners market. Righty Clarke Schmidt (2-5, 5.58 ERA) gets the ball for New York, while Seattle counters with George Kirby (5-4, 3.43).

The Yankees have dropped 10 runs in each of the first two games of this series, having now won four straight to move to 34-23 and third in the AL East. While the frankly ridiculous efforts of Aaron Judge have played a big part in that, New York is getting contributions up and down the lineup from guys like Willie Calhoun, Jake Bauers and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. That may not be the most sustainable formula, but with Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and a now-healthy Luis Severino anchoring the rotation and one of the best bullpens in baseball backing them up, the Yankees have the potential to be a dangerous team this summer. (Plus, Giancarlo Stanton seems to be just days away from a return from the IL.)

Seattle has stayed afloat through the first two months, entering Wednesday at 28-27, but that’s largely due to fattening up on the likes of the Oakland Athletics, Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates. There are a lot of warning signs for the Mariners right now, especially on offense, where the red-hot Julio Rodriguez and resurgent Jarred Kelenic don’t have a ton of help at the moment. That puts a lot of pressure on a pitching staff that can’t afford for Bryce Miller and Logan Gilbert to get shelled like they have the past couple of days — especially with the Texas Rangers running roughshod in the AL West.

The Mariners enter as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Yankees are the +115 underdog. The run total is set at 7.5.

