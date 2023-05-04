Braves vs. Marlins: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Thursday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins, with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, and will also air on Bally Sports South in the Braves market and on Bally Sports Florida in the Marlins market. Dylan Dodd (1-1, 7.71 ERA) returns from Triple-A to start for Atlanta and give Max Fried an extra day of rest, while Jesus Luzardo (2-1, 3.48) goes for Miami.

The Braves have rolled in each of the first two games of this series to stretch their lead to five games in the NL East. Atlanta has dealt with myriad injury issues — and just lost Kyle Wright to the IL with a shoulder issue on Wednesday — but a deep lineup and unparalleled pitching development have allowed the Braves to just keep on rolling. (Having Ronald Acuna Jr. certainly helps, too.)

The Marlins have hung around, still sitting tied for second in the division with the New York Mets at 16-15 despite injuries in the rotation and a lineup that ranks in the bottom third of the league in most major offensive categories. Luzardo has been a big part of the reason why, as has a surprisingly solid bullpen. If Sandy Alcantara can regain his Cy Young form, Miami may be able to prevent runs well enough to make a Wild Card push.

Braves vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Dylan Dodd vs. Jesus Luzardo

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

