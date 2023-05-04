Mets vs. Tigers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will air Thursday’s matchup between the New York Mets and the Detroit Tigers, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan, and will also air on SNY in the Mets market and on Bally Sports Detroit in the Tigers market. Justin Verlander will be making his long-awaited New York debut after a shoulder strain in the spring, while Detroit will counter with lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (2-2, 2.21).

After suffering a shocking sweep in Wednesday’s doubleheader with Detroit, the Mets suddenly find themselves third in the NL East at 16-15. Scherzer returned from his 10-game suspension but was promptly rocked by his former team, as New York’s starting rotation (sixth-highest starter ERA in baseball at 5.56) continues to struggle. If Verlander doesn’t immediately look like his old Cy Young self, the alarm bells will only get louder.

Despite a punchless offense that sits dead last in team OPS entering Thursday, Detroit sits third in the AL Central at 12-17. (Granted, it has not been a great start for the AL Central.) Rodriguez has been a big reason why, as the veteran has anchored the Tigers’ pitching staff and is currently the only starter with an ERA below 5 on the season. It’s been largely smoke and mirrors and close-game magic for Detroit thus far, but hey, after the last few years of this rebuild, they’ll take it.

New York is currently a -175 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Tigers are +150 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.