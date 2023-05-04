Cubs’ No. 14 prospect Miguel Amaya will start in his MLB debut on Thursday

Chicago Cubs prospect Miguel Amaya will make his MLB debut on Thursday, May 4 against the Washington Nationals. He was called up after Yan Gomes was added to the seven-day IL as he is dealing with a concussion. Amaya will be catching and batting ninth as he and the Cubs take on the southpaw Patrick Corbin.

Amaya has been a top prospect for the Cubs since 2019 but has been battling injuries throughout his career. The 24-year-old has only made it to the franchise’s AA affiliate but has spent three seasons there. Amaya is hitting .255 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 40 RBI in 64 career games at AA.

Amaya has spent seven total years in the minor leagues and has played 407 career games. He isn’t as old as Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Drew Maggi who has taken social media by storm after making his long-awaited debut, but Cubs’ faithful will be excited for Amaya to finally get his opportunity at the big league level. He will catch Jameson Taillon in his debut.