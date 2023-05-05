Marlins vs. Cubs: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Friday’s matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago Cubs with first pitch set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, and will also air on Bally Sports Florida in the Marlins market and on Marquee Sports Network in the Cubs market. It’ll be a pitching rematch from just last week, as Edward Cabrera (2-2, 4.67 ERA) goes for the Fish while the Cubs turn to ace Justin Steele (4-0, 1.49) to snap their losing skid.

A demoralizing sweep at the hands of the division-leading Atlanta Braves has sent the Marlins back to .500 at 16-16, tied with the New York Mets for second place in the NL East. Miami’s offense continues to struggle, with Luis Arraez the only position player holding an OPS over .800. A surprisingly strong bullpen (and some close-game luck) have kept the Marlins afloat so far amid injuries to the starting rotation and early-season struggles from Sandy Alcantara.

After a hot start, Chicago has hit a rough patch, losing their final three against the Washington Nationals this week to fall to 4-10 over their last 14 games. The Cubs are now back under .500 for the third time in a while, sitting third in the NL Central at 15-16. The rotation remains a strength, thanks largely to Marcus Stroman, Justin Steele and Drew Smyly, but the closer’s role remains an issue and the bats have gone cold over this recent stretch.

The Cubs are -165 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Marlins a +140 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.