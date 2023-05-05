White Sox vs. Reds: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Cincinnati Reds, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio. Lance Lynn looks to get his season on track for the White Sox, while electric strikeout artist Hunter Greene goes for the Reds.

Chicago has shown the hint of a pulse lately, winning three of its last four and taking two of three from the division-leading Minnesota Twins, but this has still been a disastrous start on the South Side. It’s hard to find an area in which the team isn’t struggling right now: The bullpen ranks among baseball’s worst, Lucas Giolito is the only starter with an ERA better than league average, and the offense has tanked amid injuries to Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada and poor starts from Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez and Andrew Benintendi. At 10-22 and fourth in the AL Central, the White Sox are already considering selling nearly three months ahead of the trade deadline.

Cincy is also mired in fourth place, although there are glimmers of hope amid what’s been a long and painful rebuild. The offense is a slog, with Jonathan India the only keeper of the bunch, but starters Greene, Graham Ashcraft and Nick Lodolo — all 25 or younger, all under team control for years to come — have offered plenty of evidence that they can be the backbone of the next contending Reds team. Now, if they can just develop a hitter or two.

Both teams are near even on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Reds at -115 and the White Sox at -105. The run total is set at 8.5.

White Sox vs. Reds

Pitchers: Lance Lynn vs. Hunter Greene

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Reds -115, White Sox -105

To watch Friday’s White Sox-Reds matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.