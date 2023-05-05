Astros reportedly set to call up pitching prospect JP France for first MLB start

The Houston Astros are calling up RHP JP France, per Mark Berman. He is scheduled to start on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners for his major league debut. The 28-year-old has been tearing up the minor leagues, and Houston hopes that he can help solidify the end of the pitching rotation with both Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia both on the injured list.

France was drafted in the 14th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State. He has been a member of the AAA affiliate in Sugar Land for the past two seasons. So far this year, he has pitched in five games, starting three of them. France has a 2-1 record with a 2.33 ERA. He has punched out 26 batters in only 19.1 innings of work. Despite his not being a top prospect in the organization, there is a lot of hype around his getting promoted, and it isn’t just because of his sweet mustache.