Cardinals OF Tyler O’Neill heading to IL, Juan Yepez recalled

The St. Louis Cardinals season continues to worsen as they are adding outfielder Tyler O’Neill to the injured list with a lower back strain. Right-handed pitcher Jake Woodford also heads to the IL with right shoulder information. In corresponding moves, St. Louis recalled both Juan Yepez and James Naile.

INF/OF Juan Yepez has been recalled from Memphis (AAA).



RHP James Naile has been selected from Memphis.



RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation) & OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain) have been placed on the IL



RHP Wilking Rodríguez has been transferred to the 60-day IL pic.twitter.com/zXOuuqDEzg — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 5, 2023

O’Neill has played in 29 games this season. He is hitting a measly .228 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI. O’Neill has dealt with several injuries during his career, and despite hot having a hot start to the season, his presence in the outfield will certainly be missed.

While O’Neill is out, Alec Burleson could see more playing time in left field. Yepez could also factor into the mix as the utility player adds depth in both the infield and outfield. When it comes to fantasy baseball, this move hurts those that roster O’Neill. If you are desperate you could look into rostering Yepez, but you would need to be in the deepest of fantasy leagues in order to make it worth it.