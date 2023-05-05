Braves call up SS Braden Shewmake, INF Ehire Adrianza added to IL

The Atlanta Braves made several moves ahead of Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, including calling up shortstop prospect Braden Shewmake. Starting shortstop Orlando Arcia and backup Ehire Adrianza are both on the injured list. Vaughn Grissom has struggled to get going this season, so Shewmake is finally getting his shot. He will bat ninth against the Orioles in his MLB debut.

The #Braves today returned RHP Raisel Iglesias from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list after optioning LHP Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett following yesterday’s game.



The club today also recalled INF Braden Shewmake to Atlanta and placed INF… — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 5, 2023

Shewmake is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the Braves organization, per MLB.com. He was the 21st overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. The 25-year-old was blocked by former shortstop Dansby Swanson and had a chance to win the job in spring training of this year. He was unable to lock down the starting role and was given more time to develop in AAA. Through 24 games, he is hitting .43 with seven doubles, five home runs and 17 RBI. He has swiped nine bags and has yet to be caught stealing.

Shewmake is an interesting fantasy baseball prospect. Arcia is likely close to returning and could reclaim the starting position. If Shewmake can adjust to the major league level quickly, he could remain in the majors while Grissom gets sent down. For now, though, he will be focused on making his major league debut against Baltimore.