Orioles vs. Braves: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

We go over how you can watch Saturday’s FOX MLB broadcast featuring the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves.

By Chris Landers
Austin Voth reacts with Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles at the conclusion of the 9-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 5, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Kyle Bradish (1-1, 6.14 ERA) will get the ball for the O’s while NL Cy Young favorite Spencer Strider (4-0, 2.57) goes for the Braves.

The Orioles took game one in a battle between two of the hottest teams in baseball, snapping Atlanta’s three-game winning streak while improving to 14-3 in their last 17 games. Baltimore is suddenly within spitting distance of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East at 22-10, and their offense is the primary reason why, ranking in the top five in baseball in runs scored and OPS while carrying a starting rotation that’s posted a ghastly 5.50 ERA so far this year.

Atlanta suffered a rare loss on Friday night, but this is still one of the deepest and most balanced teams in baseball, with power up and down the lineup and a starting rotation featuring four pitchers with an ERA of 3.38 or lower. The back-end of the bullpen has been a concern so far, but with Raisel Iglesias set to return soon it’s hard to find a hole in the Braves’ roster.

The Braves are -240 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Orioles checking in at +200. The total sits at 8.5.

Orioles vs. Braves

Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Spencer Strider
First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET
Orioles local broadcast: N/A
Braves local broadcast: N/A
Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App
Moneyline odds: Braves -240, Orioles +200

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

