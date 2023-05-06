Orioles vs. Braves: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Kyle Bradish (1-1, 6.14 ERA) will get the ball for the O’s while NL Cy Young favorite Spencer Strider (4-0, 2.57) goes for the Braves.

The Orioles took game one in a battle between two of the hottest teams in baseball, snapping Atlanta’s three-game winning streak while improving to 14-3 in their last 17 games. Baltimore is suddenly within spitting distance of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East at 22-10, and their offense is the primary reason why, ranking in the top five in baseball in runs scored and OPS while carrying a starting rotation that’s posted a ghastly 5.50 ERA so far this year.

Atlanta suffered a rare loss on Friday night, but this is still one of the deepest and most balanced teams in baseball, with power up and down the lineup and a starting rotation featuring four pitchers with an ERA of 3.38 or lower. The back-end of the bullpen has been a concern so far, but with Raisel Iglesias set to return soon it’s hard to find a hole in the Braves’ roster.

The Braves are -240 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Orioles checking in at +200. The total sits at 8.5.

Orioles vs. Braves

Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Spencer Strider

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: N/A

Braves local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Braves -240, Orioles +200

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.