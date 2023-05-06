Red Sox vs. Phillies: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FS1 will host Saturday’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Corey Kluber looks to get his season on track for Boston, while lefty Bailey Falter goes for Philly.

A strong effort from Chris Sale guided the Red Sox to a win in the opener of this three-game set, Boston’s seventh straight victory as they now find themselves in third in the rugged AL East. The starting rotation has been an adventure amid inconsistency and injury, but if Sale starts to regain his Cy Young form — and young bats like Jarren Duran, Connor Wong and Enmanuel Valdez keep hitting — Boston could very well snag a Wild Card spot.

Just when it seemed like the reigning NL champs had turned a corner, Philly has now dropped five in a row and finds itself back down in fourth in the NL East at 15-18. Bryce Harper’s return should boost an already strong offense, but the back of the rotation has killed the Phillies so far, as Falter and Taijuan Walker simply haven’t been good enough.

The Phillies enter as -155 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Red Sox are +135 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.5.

Red Sox vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Corey Kluber vs. Bailey Falter

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Phillies -155, Red Sox +135

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.