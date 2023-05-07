Dodgers vs. Padres: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Petco Park in San Diego, California. It’s a marquee matchup on the mound, as L.A. will send lefty Julio Urias (4-3, 3.86 ERA) to the mound against the Padres’ Joe Musgrove (1-0, 10.80).

Behind a two-run homer from Chris Taylor and some stellar pitching from Dustin May, the Dodgers struck back with a win in the second game of this three-game set — and reclaimed first place in the NL West. L.A. has hit its stride of late, with seven wins in their last eight, and the trio of May, Urias and Clayton Kershaw atop the rotation will keep them in most games.

The Padres have also started to heat up, now two games over .500 with five wins in their last seven as Fernando Tatis Jr. shakes off the rust from his long absence and Juan Soto finds his power stroke. Between Soto, Manny Machado, Musgrove and Blake Snell, San Diego is full of players who’ve yet to play up to their reputations, but there are signs that this sleeping giant is waking up.

DraftKings Sportsbook has this one dead-even on the moneyline, with both teams checking in at -110. The run total is set at 8.5.

Dodgers vs. Padres

Pitchers: Julio Urias vs. Joe Musgrove

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: N/A

Padres local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -110, Padres -110

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.